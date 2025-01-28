Lord Mandelson expected to be approved as ambassador to US – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour grandee Lord Peter Mandelson is expected to be confirmed as the UK’s new ambassador to the US, reports have suggested.

Former MP and minister Lord Mandelson is thought to be set to become Sir Keir Starmer’s top diplomat in Washington DC, after earlier reports that concerns had been raised about his links to China.

Reports on Tuesday evening, including in The Times, suggested that the role must still be formally signed off by President Donald Trump, but agreement is expected.

Earlier on Tuesday, Downing Street defended Lord Mandelson amid a report that a dossier about him had been passed to the FBI.

US senators reportedly handed a document outlining his links to China to federal investigators.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Lord Mandelson has declared all his interests as part of the clearance process.

He said: “On that specific report, the Foreign Office don’t recognise the reports of a dossier.

“More broadly, there’s obviously an established regime in place for the management of interests held by ambassadors or high commissioners.

“This ensures that steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest, and all candidates are subject to background checks and security clearance.

“Whilst we do not usually comment on individuals, Lord Mandelson has made all relevant declarations as part of this process.

“And this ensures that steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any potential or perceived conflicts of interest.”

A dossier prepared by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China has been seen by senators and passed on to the FBI, news site The Nightly reported.

Prime Minister Sir Keir had his first phone call with Mr Trump since the inauguration on Sunday.

It is understood that Lord Mandelson’s appointment was not discussed during the conversation.