Competitors swing into action as World Conker Championships returns

Conkers were back in swinging action as competitors flocked to Peterborough for the World Conker Championships.

Over 200 people entered the competition which took place at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick – many of whom donned unique headgear and outfits.

The event sees participants go head-to-head using conkers threaded onto a string to try and smash their opponent’s nut.

Each player takes three alternate strikes at the opponent’s conker.

One man wore a green inflatable Yoda headpiece, while another wore a conker-themed hat.

David Jakins, known as King Conker, showed rivals he was not there to mess around as he was photographed swinging a conker with precision while sporting a determined look on his face.

One competitor seemed to want to move through the competition in style by wearing ruffled shiny blue and silver trousers as she got ready to swing her conker.

All competitors need to follow a stringent set of rules to ensure the event is as fair as possible, which includes the conkers and laces used being provided by organisers and laces cannot be knotted further or distorted.

Additionally, a minimum distance of no less than 20cm of lace must be between knuckle and nut for both the “striking” and “receiving” players.

Further rules apply if a game lasts more than five minutes and penalties can also be given for foul play.

The main aim of the event since its inception in 1965 has been to raise money for charities that support the visually impaired, with over £400,000 being raised over the years.