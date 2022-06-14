Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘great’ actor Philip Baker Hall following his death

US sitcom Seinfeld has paid tribute to “the great” Philip Baker Hall, following his death aged 90.

Hall enjoyed a prolific career which spanned over 40 years in both film and theatre, and included starring in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies.

He died on Sunday in California, according to his family.

He was lauded for his guest role as librarian Mr Bookman in a 1991 episode of Seinfeld which saw him tracking down an overdue copy of Tropic Of Cancer, and his performance was so popular he returned for the show’s finale.

“The great Philip Baker Hall will forever be remembered by Seinfeld fans as the hard-nosed library detective, Mr Bookman,” the show’s official account tweeted.

“Hall had a long and impressive career as one of Hollywood’s top character actors.

“His talent will be cherished.”

According to his widow Holly Wolfle Hall, the actor died surrounded by loved ones in Glendale, California.

Hall was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1931 and is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

His roles in films like Magnolia and Boogie Nights entrenched his presence on the big screen even more and his other notable credits include roles in The Insider, Dogville and The Truman Show, with his last appearance reported as being 2020 series Messiah.

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside him in Zodiac, tweeted: “RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It’s been a gift watching you. It was an honour working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent”.