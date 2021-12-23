Thanksgiving service for Duke of Edinburgh planned for the spring

Philip, the Queen’s husband of 74 years, died aged 99 in April.

Isobel Frodsham
Thursday 23 December 2021 15:37
The Duke of Edinburgh died in April (PA)
(PA Wire)

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place next year.

Buckingham Palace said the service will be held at Westminster Abbey in London in the spring.

It is understood the date will be confirmed in due course and the guestlist is being finalised.

The Queen sat alone at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh due to coronavirus restrictions in place at the time (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

It is thought it will consist of family, friends, dignitaries and representatives of the charities and organisations which Philip was associated with.

His funeral was held during the pandemic and complied with coronavirus restrictions within the confines of Windsor Castle.

The Queen was sitting alone, socially distanced from her family, as she mourned during the service.

Thames Valley Police warned people to stay away due to the strict coronavirus guidance that was in place at the time.

Only a few people were present in the town during the morning of the funeral, however, hundreds congregated outside the castle to pay their respects to him later in the day as he was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel.

Following his death, the Queen said she and her family were in a “period of great sadness”, but that she was comforted by the tributes paid to him.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,” she said.

Saturday marks the Queen’s first Christmas without her husband.

She will be spending it at Windsor, where the pair spent their last Christmas together before Philip’s death, as a “precautionary” measure amid rising coronavirus cases.

A Clarence House spokesman has confirmed the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Queen on Christmas Day.

