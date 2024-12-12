Late Queen’s memorial could cost up to £46m as search begins for design team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II has a provisional construction budget of as much as £46 million, with the Government calling on leading artists, architects and engineers to compete to design the project’s masterplan.

Hailed as one of the most significant design initiatives in modern British history, the tribute in St James’s Park, close to Buckingham Palace in the heart of London, will provide the public with a permanent memorial to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Government has identified a provisional construction budget of between £23 million and £46 million excluding VAT for the project.

Public funds will be used to pay for the memorial, and the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, which will select the winner, will judge all submissions against a value for money criteria.

It is understood the budget is a guide figure to enable interested design teams to develop comparable proposals, and not a final figure, which will depend on the winning design and could also include professional fees and maintenance costs.

The late Queen’s former private secretary Lord Janvrin, chairman of the committee, said: “The memorial must be – simply – a beautiful place, somewhere to visit with family and friends, to enjoy and to reflect on an extraordinary life.”

The committee is looking for a team of inspired and dedicated artists, architects, engineers, landscapers and other specialists to embark on the historic venture, with the competition opening on December 12.

Lord Janvrin added: “We want to attract the finest teams of architects, artists, landscape architects, engineers and other specialists to work with us to create an outstanding design for the memorial site.

“We are looking for teams who thoroughly understand and connect with our ambitions for the project.

“The challenge at the second stage for the finalists will be to evoke memories of Queen Elizabeth II’s outstanding contribution to national life and to tell the story of Her Majesty’s long reign through an original masterplan that is sensitive to the unique setting.”

The provisional cost includes the replacement of the Blue Bridge – considered an important public amenity by the Government – in London’s St James’s Park.

The low arched, functional, concrete pedestrian bridge with sky blue railings spans the park’s lake and offers views across to Buckingham Palace to the west and Horse Guards Parade, Big Ben and the London Eye towards the east.

It was constructed in 1957, replacing a 19th century iron suspension bridge, which was built in place of architect John Nash’s Chinese wooden bridge with a central seven storey pagoda in the centre, which once caught fire during royal firework festivities.

The memorial site will be located in the area of the Grade I-listed park adjacent to The Mall at Marlborough Gate.

It will include the land surrounding the pathway down to the lake and the Blue Bridge crossing, and has been expanded to include land on the other side and across to Birdcage Walk.

The project will aim to create “an emotionally powerful place”, with celebratory spaces as well as areas to encourage reflection, and a standalone monument including a figurative representation of the late Queen at the Marlborough Gate entrance.

The artist or sculptor with the important task of depicting a likeness of Elizabeth II will be appointed by the lead designer in consultation with the committee.

The competition brief includes opportunities for artistic interventions and enhanced landscaping.

The committee, working with competition specialists at Malcolm Reading Consultants, is urging interested creatives to submit a 12-page expression of interest online via the website competitions.malcolmreading.com/queenelizabethmemorial

No design work is required in the first part of the two-stage competition, with a deadline of 2pm on January 20 2025.

A 10-week design stage for five short-listed competitors will follow, with the winner announced in the summer.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “Queen Elizabeth II was our longest reigning monarch and Her Majesty dedicated her life to serving the people of the United Kingdom.

“This national memorial will provide a permanent tribute to the late Queen’s legacy, offering space for reflection as well as celebration.

“We want the very best architects and designers to come forward with their ideas for how this historic project should look.”

The late Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8 2022 at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years.

The final design will be announced in 2026 to coincide with what would have been Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday year, following approval from the Prime Minister and the King.