What the papers say – May 21

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suella Braverman’s speeding “cover up”, Phillip Schofield leaving ITV’s This Morning and migration featured on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Mail on Sunday says Home Secretary Suella Braverman tried to “cover up” her speeding offence.

The Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star ran with the ITV morning show host Phillip Schofield announcing his exit from the programme.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph says the “migration tsar” has backed plans to reduce graduate visas.

The Daily Express highlights claims from a cabinet minister who said, due to Brexit, Britain will be a “roaring success”.

And The Observer reveals a top Tory donor is being investigated for money laundering and fraud.