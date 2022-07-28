Jump to content
Night Tube to be fully restored for first time since start of pandemic

Transport for London said Piccadilly line services will resume running through the night on Fridays and Saturdays.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 28 July 2022 12:51
London’s Night Tube service will be fully restored this weekend for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

London’s Night Tube service will be fully restored this weekend for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport for London (TfL) said Piccadilly line services will resume running through the night on Fridays and Saturdays.

That will represent a complete restoration of the Night Tube network previously available.

It shows our city is bouncing back

London mayor Sadiq Khan

All-night weekend services were suspended in March 2020 due to the virus crisis.

They first returned to the Central and Victoria lines in November 2021, followed by the Jubilee line in May and the Northern line earlier this month.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m delighted that from this Friday there will be a complete Night Tube service running once again.

“The full return of the Night Tube is at the heart of my vision to build a better and safer London for everyone. It shows our city is bouncing back.”

Nick Dent, TfL’s director of customer operations, said: “Night Tube provides a safe and quick travel option for all Londoners and visitors looking to make the most of all the capital has to offer in the evenings, and those who need to travel to or from work at night.

“The summer is the perfect time for Londoners and visitors to enjoy everything in the city and we hope the full return of the Night Tube will be a further boost to the capital’s recovery.”

The return of the Night Tube to the Piccadilly line will be a boost for airline passengers travelling to and from Heathrow Airport.

We welcome the reintroduction of the Piccadilly line Night Tube service, to build on the network that keeps the UK’s hub airport connected to London and beyond

Heathrow’s chief commercial officer Ross Baker

Heathrow’s chief commercial officer Ross Baker said: “We are expecting a busy summer period and we want all of Heathrow’s passengers and colleagues to have access to good public transport at the times they need it.

“We welcome the reintroduction of the Piccadilly line Night Tube service, to build on the network that keeps the UK’s hub airport connected to London and beyond.”

Long-running strikes on the Night Tube by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) in a dispute over shifts were suspended last week.

There will be no Night Overground service on London Underground on Saturday night due to a strike by the Aslef union.

