Pierce Brosnan and Paul Michael Glaser pay tribute to ‘brother’ David Soul

Pierce Brosnan and David Soul’s Starsky & Hutch co-star Paul Michael Glaser have paid tribute to the late actor, who has been remembered as a “brother” and “friend”.

Soul, who was a dual US and UK citizen, was best known for starring as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the classic 1970s crime-solving TV series alongside Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky.

Helen Snell said on Friday that her “beloved husband” died aged 80 “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family”.

Since then tributes have flooded in and James Bond star Brosnan, 70, recalled how he had become “good friends” with the actor while making TV mini series The Manions Of America.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, he said: “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of David Soul.

“I was a huge fan of American television, and Starsky and Hutch was one of my favourite shows.

“As a young actor just out of drama school — in London 1976 — with dreams of making movies, little did I know that my life was about to change when I was cast as Rory O’Manion in The Manions of America, an epic six-hour mini series for ABC about the Irish Potato famine.

“David and I became good friends while making The Manions of America.

“We had so many wonderful times working together and enjoying the Irish landscape and her people.

“David loved Ireland and Ireland loved him right back. God bless and rest in peace mon frere (my brother).”

American actor and director Glaser 80, called Soul “a brother, a friend, a caring man”.

Speaking to US publication People, he said: “I find it difficult to comprehend David’s passing.

“Seems only yesterday that we were sharing loving insults on the phone.

“It just takes time, I tell myself; saying goodbye to such a dear friend and important part of my life I suspect that I will let myself feel his loss, our loss, only gradually.”

“I want to extend my condolences to dear Helen, whom he loved and cherished and who stood beside him through these difficult years,” he added.

“He could never tell me enough what she meant to him.

“To all his sons and his daughter China, my deepest sympathies.

“And to all of you, our supportive and caring public who recognised a very special relationship and never stopped telling us. Thank you.”

He went on: “We have all lost a dear friend who shall live on in our memories.”

Other celebrities including Hollywood actor Ben Stiller and horror author Stephen King also paid tribute following his death.

Born in Chicago on August 28 1943, Soul spent his childhood between South Dakota and post-Second World War Berlin.

His father Dr Richard Solberg, a professor of history and political science and an ordained minister, moved them to Berlin where he was a religious affairs adviser to the US high commission.

Starting out as a musician, he sang on The Merv Griffin Show and appeared in 1960s dolphin series Flipper.

He acted in Star Trek, Here Come The Brides, Perry Mason and Johnny Got His Gun throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Soul got his break as officer John Davis in Clint Eastwood’s police film, about Inspector Harold Callahan, which led to a part in Starsky & Hutch.

At the height of his fame, he released the UK chart-toppers Don’t Give Up On Us and Silver Lady, and the hits Going In With My Eyes Open and Let’s Have A Quiet Night In.

Soul was also in Miami Vice, Harry’s Hong Kong, Homeward Bound and a TV series remake of Casablanca.

In the 1990s, he made his debut on the West End stage in the award-winning play Blood Brothers while he was living in the UK.

Soul also starred in the musical Jerry Springer – The Opera as the infamous talk show host, taking over from Michael Brandon in 2004.