Piers Corbyn ‘called NHS staff murderers’ in anti vaccination protest at clinic

Anti-vax campaigner Piers Corbyn has appeared in court accused of calling NHS staff murderers at a vaccination centre in London.

Mr Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance at a clinic at Guy’s Hospital, in central London, on 18 January.

He was arrested with another man, David Burridge, who faces the same charge.

Corbyn, 74, and Burridge, 44, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in front of their supporters to plead not guilty.

The court heard the pair will claim they had a reasonable excuse and want three police officers and two NHS workers called to give evidence at a trial.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said: “The defendants were somewhat abusive towards members of staff, calling them murderers.”

Interrupting Mr Staton in the courtroom, Corbyn called the claim “a lie”, adding: “We said nothing. Open lies in open court is unacceptable.”

District Judge Daniel Sternberg granted Corbyn and Burridge bail ahead of their trial at the same court on 6 May.

Mr Corbyn also appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 January – around 4 miles from the hospital – on ten charges relating to breaches of coronavirus restrictions during several central London anti-lockdown protests in 2020.

He faces a trial in May on five counts of holding a gathering and five counts of participating in a gathering of more people than restrictions allowed at the time.

The 74-year-old was also arrested in December 2020 on suspicion of encouraging activists to “burn down MPs’ offices” in a Facebook video.