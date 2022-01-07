What the papers say – January 7

The looming cost of living crisis, Novak Djokovic’s potential deportation from Australia and the Duke of York selling his ski chalet to pay for “soaring legal fees” are some of the stories splashed across the front pages.The Daily Telegraph reports that “one million” will be pulled into a “higher rate of tax” as the cost of living escalates in Britain.https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1479210663977357313The Daily Express also carries the “looming cost-of-living squeeze”, reporting that people over 65 will be “hit the hardest”.https://twitter.com/Daily_Express/status/1479215821939519491

The Guardian says Tory peer Michelle Mone and her businessman husband were "secretly involved" in a firm given PPE contracts worth more than £200 million in 2020.

Ghislaine Maxwell “may have grounds for a retrial” after it was revealed that another juror claimed to have experienced sexual abuse, according to legal experts cited by The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail carries comments from Boris Johnson in the wake of the Colston statue verdict – with the paper noting he did not refer to the case specifically – as he said that vandals cannot “change our history”.

Metro carries the outrage from Serbian tennis star Djokovic’s family after he was refused entry to Australia because of his vaccination status.

The Daily Mirror reports the embattled Duke of York is trying to sell his £17 million ski chalet as the legal fees from his civil sex lawsuit “soar”.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims an online troll has been arrested for making death threats against Piers Morgan and his son.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports the Prime Minister is facing fresh “sleaze claims” over the refurbishment of his flat after he appeared to back an exhibition brought forward by the same Tory donor allegedly behind the cash injection.

The Financial Times carries US President Joe Biden’s speech on the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol building.

And the Daily Star features Star Trek’s Spock in glasses with the claim that space travel will make “astronauts blind as bats”.