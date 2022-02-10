Pig wanders into working men’s club after escaping from allotment
Locals managed to lure the pig outside with packets of cheese and onion crisps.
A friendly pig gave drinkers at a working men’s club a shock after escaping from an allotment and wandering into their local.
The pet pig made its way into Easington Colliery Club, in County Durham after 10pm on Tuesday night.
After the animal approached all the customers for a stroke, they managed to lure him outside with cheese and onion crisps before someone arrived to claim him.
The bar’s stewardess, Kayleigh Parkin, said: “I live on the premises so I was upstairs, and the bar staff phoned me and said ‘I’m sorry to disturb you but there’s a pig in the bar’.
“They told me he’d been running about the bar and trying to get strokes from everybody.
“They got some crisps from behind the bar and lured him outside with some cheese and onion.
“We’ve got a garden down the bottom with a big fence so we kept him in there.
“I put it on Facebook and someone said she knew the owner so someone came to pick him up after about 15 minutes.”
The pig, believed to be called Roddy, is thought to have escaped from a nearby allotment.
Kayleigh said: “Everyone was laughing about it. It was a bit of entertainment for a Tuesday night.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.