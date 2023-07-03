Lord Chancellor asks Parole Board to reconsider Colin Pitchfork release

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk has asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to allow double child killer Colin Pitchfork to be released from prison, the Ministry of Justice said.

The Parole Board ruled last month that Pitchfork, jailed for life for raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in the 1980s, could be freed.

He was given a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, later had it reduced to 28 years for good behaviour and was released in September 2021.

Pitchfork was back behind bars two months later for breaching the licence conditions of his release.

The Justice Secretary’s intervention comes after Conservative MP for South Leicestershire Alberto Costa wrote to Mr Chalk asking him to challenge the parole decision, describing it as “simply unthinkable”.

The Ministry of Justice had previously said it would look “very carefully” at the move, while a source there described it as “deeply worrying”.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Chalk said it was “vital” that dangerous offenders were kept behind bars.

He said: “My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, whose lives were changed forever by the heinous crimes of Colin Pitchfork.

“My number one priority is public protection and after careful assessment I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him.

“It is absolutely vital that every lawful step is taken to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.”

The last time Pitchfork was released in 2021, he was recalled to prison for approaching a lone female while litter picking.

But a Parole Board panel ruled that the decision to recall him to custody was flawed and that there was no evidence he was pretending to pick litter when he approached her.

In its ruling, the panel said Pitchfork’s behaviour for almost all his time in prison had not caused any concern and that it was no longer necessary for him to be locked up for the public’s safety.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said previously: “Protecting the public is our number one priority, however our sole focus in law is risk, not punishment, and must be based on evidence.

“This case is eligible for reconsideration if any party thinks the decision is irrational or unfair.”

They have been approached for further comment.