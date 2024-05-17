Full investigation into child’s apartment block death, says council

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A “full investigation” will be conducted into the fall and death of a five-year-old boy from an apartment block in east London, the local council has said.

The boy, named locally as Aalim Makial Jibril, is said to have fallen from the 15th floor of Jacobs House on New City Road, Plaistow, shortly before 6am on Thursday.

Newham Council described the incident on Friday as “truly devastating” and said it was trying to establish the “fullest possible understanding of what happened”.

Air ambulance paramedics, police and the fire brigade attended, but the boy died at the scene.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Abi Gbago, chief executive of Newham Council, said: “Yesterday was a heart breaking and tragic day for all concerned, and we are united both in our grief, and in our determination to ensure the family are fully supported.

“What they have been through with the loss of Aalim, their child, is truly devastating and they will need time and space to mourn such a terrible loss.

“We are undertaking a full investigation to reach the fullest possible understanding of what happened, and will fully support any other investigations.

“Once all of the relevant facts are established and investigations are concluded, which we will do as quickly as possible, we will provide an update.”

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the incident.

A GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral and memorial costs for victim’s family has so far raised more than £1,000.

Caroline Stone, head teacher at New City Primary School in Plaistow, said in the school’s weekly newsletter on Friday: “As you will have heard, Aalim had a tragic accident yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”