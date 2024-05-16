Boy, five, dies after falling from upper floor of east London apartment block

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old boy has died after falling from the upper floor of an apartment block in east London.

The child is said to have fallen from the 15th floor of Jacob’s House on New City Road, Plaistow, shortly before 6am on Thursday.

Air ambulance paramedics, police, and the fire brigade attended, but the boy died at the scene.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A neighbour who called the emergency services from an apartment block in east London said the boy’s father was inconsolable.

Ansert Davis, who lives in Jacob’s House, said he saw the boy’s father after the incident.

“I just ran down and tried to speak to the dad but he’s inconsolable,” he told the PA news agency.

Mr Davis said the boy’s mother was “distraught”, and that he saw another neighbour run out to help.

“She came running around, took one look at the child and turned back shaking.”

Visibly emotional, he added: “I keep seeing the image in my head. It’s so sad, I’ve got a grandkid about this age. Oh my God, it’s like seeing your own kids.”

Another resident of Jacob’s House, who gave his name only as JJ, said the boy lived on the 15th floor.

He said he witnessed a man attend to the boy and cry out: “No, my son.”

The resident added: “The paramedic was shaken up.

“The paramedics were here about 6.00, 6.10 maybe. They were here quickly.”

Another resident, who did not give their name, said the boy was an Arsenal supporter.

They said: “He’s a nice boy, a really nice boy.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the incident.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 05.58hrs on Thursday to reports of a child having fallen from height at New City Road, E13.

“Officers, London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. At the scene, a five-year-old boy had fallen from an upper floor of an apartment block.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported.

“The death is being treated as unexpected and inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this time. There were no arrests. A scene remains in place.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.59am today to reports of a person fallen from height on New City Road, Plaistow.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately four minutes. Very sadly, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A Newham Council spokesperson said: “We are deeply sorry to hear about this devastating incident, we extend our sincere condolences to all those affected.

“We have staff at the location to provide reassurance to residents at this difficult time while we work with partners to establish the full facts.”