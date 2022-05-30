Perthshire prep school ‘honoured’ to feature in Queen’s Jubilee album

Ardvreck School is the only UK preparatory school to appear in the official commemorative album for the Platinum Jubilee.

Katharine Hay
Monday 30 May 2022 14:41
Ardvreck School is the only prep school in the UK to have been chosen to feature in the official commemorative album for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Ardvreck School/PA)
A Scottish prep school has been selected as the only UK preparatory school to feature in the official commemorative album for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ardvreck School was picked by publishing group St James’s House, publisher for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, based on its approach to outdoor education and enthusiasm for the environment.

The school, nestled in the Perthshire countryside, has previously been billed as a place for “the academic and the adventurous”.

Featuring more than 250 photographs of Her Majesty from throughout her life, the Platinum Jubilee album provides insight to a lifetime of her leadership.

One of the photos that will feature in the album (Ardvreck School/PA)

Two photos of some of the Ardvreck pupils will feature in the book alongside images of the Queen and recognised individuals and organisations from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Ali Kinge, Ardvreck’s headmistress, said it is “an immense honour” for the school to have been chosen.

“We are delighted to have been recognised as a forward-thinking prep school that paves the way for an academic and adventurous education,” she said.

“We are very proud to be the only British prep school featured in such a timeless and prestigious publication.”

To celebrate the occasion, pupils created flower crowns and raised the official Jubilee flag at the Perthshire school.

Ardvreck pupil Freya Kelly, age 11 (Ardvreck School/PA)

Ardvreck School is an independent boarding and day preparatory school for boys and girls aged three to 13.

It has been acknowledged for its holistic education opportunities which enable its pupils to develop life skills and leadership qualities.

