In Pictures: Queen’s surprise balcony appearance concludes ‘happy celebrations’

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations have ended with another balcony appearance by the nation’s longest-serving monarch in front of large crowds.

Festivities had got under way with the Queen appearing on the balcony with working members of the family after a Trooping the Colour ceremony where, for the first time, she was represented by the Prince of Wales.

However, mobility issues prevented her from attending Friday’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral, Saturday’s Epsom Derby or the Platinum Party At The Palace although she did kick off the evening with a pre-recorded segment with Paddington Bear, using a tea cup to strike the beat for Queen’s We Will Rock You.

On Sunday, the closing pageant was well under way when the royal standard was raised at Buckingham Palace, signalling a balcony appearance was likely after she had made the trip from Windsor Castle to her London home.

Wearing green, she was joined by close family members including three future monarchs before releasing a statement saying she was humbled and deeply touched by the “happy celebrations” of her 70 years on the throne.

THURSDAY

The Queen watches from the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The noise of the planes flying in formation over Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour on Thursday seemed too much for young Prince Louis. While his great-grandmother watched serenely beside him from the balcony, the four-year-old clamped his hands firmly over his ears (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Red Arrows perform a fly past along the Mall on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Prince George (left), Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte bow their heads as they receive a salute as the Royal Procession returns to Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Crowds on the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The Platinum Jubilee beacon at Edinburgh Castle as the first day of the celebrations came to a close (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

FRIDAY

Meghan spoke to Harry’s cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as they left the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke of Cambridge was seated apart from his brother Harry (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St Paul’s (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess Royal feeds penguins during her visit to Edinburgh Zoo (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Fans young and old gathered to raise a cup of tea in toast to the Queen (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

SATURDAY

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Jockeys who have ridden horses for the Queen lined up in her racing colours at Epsom (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli challenged the royal couple to make omelettes during their visit (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA) (PA Wire)

Ben Redpath playing the part of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Susannah Ayling, playing the part of The Queen (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Joy Stephen, six months, with her corgi Marvin on the front lawn at Balmoral where 70 of the Queen’s favourite dog breed were gathered on Saturday afternoon by the Corgi Society of Scotland (PA) (PA Wire)

Drones make shapes above the Platinum Party at the Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

SUNDAY

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attend the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Spectators wait on The Mall ahead of the start of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Basil Brush, Anthea Turner, Peter Duncan, Valerie Singleton and Peter Purves during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

People drive vintage vehicles (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Dancers with giant puppets (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)