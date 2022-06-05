Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warning

Although the weather caused some disruption to the end of the celebrations, earlier events were able to go ahead in relatively dry conditions.

Luke O'Reilly
Sunday 05 June 2022 18:56
The end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is facing two yellow weather warnings.
(PA Wire)

A weather warning for thunderstorms has dampened the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, although the royal pageant was spared the rain.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place for thunderstorms across parts of south-western and southern England and Wales until midnight on Sunday.

Due to the poor weather, the Red Arrows’ Platinum Jubilee display was cancelled.

The famous display team had been set to perform a flypast at Buckingham Palace at 5:05pm on Sunday to officially close the Jubilee celebrations.

Although the weather caused some disruption to the end of the celebrations, earlier events were able to go ahead in relatively dry conditions.

The Platinum Jubilee pageant took place on Sunday afternoon despite the weather warnings, and was spared the rain.

Attendees enjoyed a procession of hundreds of “national treasures” including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Sir Cliff Richard as they celebrated 70 years of the Queen’s reign.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud told the PA news agency that two weather warnings were in place on Sunday evening.

One thunderstorm warning covering south-west England and south Wales, and another heavy rain warning covering north-east England.

“We have two weather warnings, one covering the southwest from now and that runs until midnight”, he said.

“And there is a rain warning covering eastern areas of Norfolk, Lincolnshire, that sort of neck of the woods.

“That is valid from 7pm and runs through until 4am.”

However, there will be a general improvement from Monday morning, with some sunny spells heading into next week.

