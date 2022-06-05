Jubilee picnic planned beneath Edinburgh Castle to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The event will take place in West Princes Street Gardens.

Lucinda Cameron
Sunday 05 June 2022 02:45
Celebrations are taking place to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Aaron Chown/PA)
Celebrations are taking place to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

People will picnic in gardens beneath Edinburgh Castle and enjoy live music on Sunday as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Those attending the free event in West Princes Street Gardens will also be able to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant broadcast live from London, which will be shown on big screens.

The band of HM Royal Marines Scotland and the local Love Music Community Choir will perform at the picnic which will feature live music from 12.30pm followed by the pageant later in the afternoon.

Music from the HM Royal Marines Scotland band will include their Corps of Drums, film music, Scottish melodies and virtuoso soloists.

A historic floral clock in the gardens is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event and it was important to find a fitting tribute here in the capital for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.

“In the tradition of Jubilee street parties our big picnic in the gardens invites citizens to come together to enjoy some fantastic local entertainment and music.

“Watching the celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of this extraordinary day.”

There will also be a special Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade just for the occasion.

British Forces Broadcasting Service presenter Mark McKenzie will be master of ceremonies for the afternoon.

He said: “It’s a huge honour and I’m delighted to be involved in helping celebrate her majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in Edinburgh.

“The programme has a real eclectic feel, capturing not only a flavour of Scotland but the Commonwealth and beyond.

“It’s always a thrill hosting with Edinburgh Castle as a backdrop, it will be a day with something for everyone.”

Elsewhere in the gardens, a historic floral clock is this year blooming with a design marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Recommended

Five gardeners from the City of Edinburgh Council’s park team took four weeks to plant more than 35,000 flowers used in the clock to have it ready for this weekend’s celebrations.

The clock, which has been in Edinburgh since 1903, will be in bloom until October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in