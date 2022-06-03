Display of royal fashion on day two of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Members of the royal family attended a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Catherine Wylie
Friday 03 June 2022 15:42
The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at a reception at The Guildhall, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Candy pastels, bold brights and creamy freshness were the fashion palette of choice on the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked summery in a long-sleeved lemon dress by Emilia Wickstead teamed with a matching Philip Treacy hat.

The Duchess of Cornwall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a hat by milliner Treacy to accompany her ivory and gold embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a white, or almost white, trench coat, believed to be by Dior due to the French fashion house retweeting a Grazia article which says her look was indeed a Dior creation.

The Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Meghan wore a matching hat and heels, and had matching gloves at the ready too.

Zara Tindall stood out in a cerise pink coat dress with purple and lilac accessories, while the Countess of Wessex wore a short-sleeved dress in a rose gold tone.

Zara Tindall (Matt Dunham/PA)
(PA Wire)

Princess Eugenie went for an orange block colour with contrasting dark accessories, while Princess Beatrice wore a blue belted coat dress and matching fascinator.

The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson wore a red dress with matching red and white disc-style fascinator.

