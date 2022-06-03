Display of royal fashion on day two of Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Members of the royal family attended a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.
Candy pastels, bold brights and creamy freshness were the fashion palette of choice on the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked summery in a long-sleeved lemon dress by Emilia Wickstead teamed with a matching Philip Treacy hat.
The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a hat by milliner Treacy to accompany her ivory and gold embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare.
The Duchess of Sussex wore a white, or almost white, trench coat, believed to be by Dior due to the French fashion house retweeting a Grazia article which says her look was indeed a Dior creation.
Meghan wore a matching hat and heels, and had matching gloves at the ready too.
Zara Tindall stood out in a cerise pink coat dress with purple and lilac accessories, while the Countess of Wessex wore a short-sleeved dress in a rose gold tone.
Princess Eugenie went for an orange block colour with contrasting dark accessories, while Princess Beatrice wore a blue belted coat dress and matching fascinator.
The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson wore a red dress with matching red and white disc-style fascinator.
