In pictures: Sunshine and sadness in the year we said goodbye to the Queen

The year 2022 saw a watershed moment in British public life as the country said farewell to the Queen.

The monarch died aged 96 in September, only weeks after the UK had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s devotion to public service was apparent throughout the year – with her final public act taking place a matter of days before her death.