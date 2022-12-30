Jump to content

In pictures: Sunshine and sadness in the year we said goodbye to the Queen

The late monarch’s devotion to a life of service was apparent even a matter of days before she died aged 96 in September.

Pa
Friday 30 December 2022 13:00
The Queen during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House in February 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Queen during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House in February 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The year 2022 saw a watershed moment in British public life as the country said farewell to the Queen.

The monarch died aged 96 in September, only weeks after the UK had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s devotion to public service was apparent throughout the year – with her final public act taking place a matter of days before her death.

