Man charged with murder after death of pedestrian in Plymouth

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a pedestrian in Plymouth.

Luke Dann, 36, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, was charged with murder on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

It comes after officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the Devon city at 8.55pm on Tuesday following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been named as David Kelly, 42, from Plymouth.

Mr Kelly was confirmed dead at the scene.

Dann has been remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.