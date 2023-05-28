Sunshine stays but temperatures cool after hottest day of the year on Sunday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunshine will persist but temperatures are set to cool after Sunday took the record as the UK’s hottest day of the year so far – beating Saturday’s high by a tenth of a degree.

Plymouth hit 24.4C on Sunday, narrowly topping Saturday’s record of 24.3C in Bramham, West Yorkshire.

But forecasters predict bank holiday Monday will bring cooler temperatures.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Generally, there will be a lot of dry weather around and a good amount of sunshine still.

“Hazy cloud pushing through at times might make the sunshine hazy in places.

“Temperatures then going to be feeling cooler along eastern coastal areas.”

It is understood Wales and south-west England will be warmest on Monday with temperatures possibly reaching 20C.

After the deaths of two men rescued from the sea off Torbay, Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Ben Davies said: “With more people likely to be out near water this bank holiday weekend, emergency services are urging everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of the coast and follow water safety advice.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police warned it will take “robust action” against protesters causing serious disruption over the bank holiday as two Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters were charged with aggravated trespass after invading the pitch at Twickenham during the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday.

The force said there have been 102 slow marches across London by JSO.

“With many other events taking place, and visitors in our capital this weekend, we will continue to monitor and respond to such incidents quickly,” police added.

“Where protest moves into criminality or serious disruption, we will take robust action to ensure Londoners and visitors alike can continue to enjoy their bank holiday weekend.”