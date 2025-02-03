Plymouth lighthouse lit up green in memory of university lecturer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lighthouse has been lit up in memory of a university lecturer who died last month.

Claire Chick, 48, was found seriously injured on West Hoe Road in Plymouth on January 22, and died in hospital.

Her daughters Bethany and Lydia held a vigil on Monday evening during which Smeaton’s Tower lighthouse turned green, Ms Chick’s favourite colour.

A crowd gathered to light candles and a silence was observed.

It comes after Paul Antony Butler, 53, appeared before Truro Crown Court last week accused of killing Ms Chick.

The defendant, of Stangray Avenue, Plymouth, spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing.

Butler did not enter any pleas to the two charges of murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear before Plymouth Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 3.

Butler was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth, on January 23.

Ms Chick, who was previously known as Claire Butler, worked as a lecturer at the University of Plymouth.

In a previous statement released by police, her family said: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother Claire Chick.

“She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone.

“Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was.

“She loved to dance and sing, even though she was pretty bad at it; she had no shame in doing it in front of any audience.

“We will never get over this as a family, she was our glue and our go-to. We won’t ever get the justice our mum deserves for this, because no amount of justice will bring her back.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind words, and we invite anyone who knew her to share their memories of her.

“We also would like to remind the public she leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren who all refer to her as ‘a favourite grandma’.

“We ask you to respect their privacy, and everyone remains respectful to them.

“She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud.”