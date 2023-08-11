The Independent launches new weekly poem by Frieda Hughes
The acclaimed writer will debut an original poem each Friday – becoming The Independent’s own resident poet
The Independent today launches our innovative new poetry column, featuring an original poem each week by acclaimed writer Frieda Hughes.
Hughes, a poet, painter and author of children’s books, will publish a new poem each Friday, starting with an ode to nature, animals and writing itself.
The daughter of the former Poet Laureate Ted Hughes, and Pulitzer Prize winning novelist and poet Sylvia Plath, has written eight poetry collections and is a former judge of the National Poetry Competition.
In April this year, she published her first memoir, George: A Magpie Memoir, a love story about bringing up a magpie.
In an interview with The Independent, she revealed how adopting the baby magpie had helped her navigate the highs and lows or her life.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies