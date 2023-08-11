The Independent launches new weekly poem by Frieda Hughes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent today launches our innovative new poetry column, featuring an original poem each week by acclaimed writer Frieda Hughes.

Hughes, a poet, painter and author of children’s books, will publish a new poem each Friday, starting with an ode to nature, animals and writing itself.

The daughter of the former Poet Laureate Ted Hughes, and Pulitzer Prize winning novelist and poet Sylvia Plath, has written eight poetry collections and is a former judge of the National Poetry Competition.

In April this year, she published her first memoir, George: A Magpie Memoir, a love story about bringing up a magpie.

In an interview with The Independent, she revealed how adopting the baby magpie had helped her navigate the highs and lows or her life.