RAF plane carrying Defence Secretary has GPS signal jammed near Russian exclave

The satellite signal was interfered with for about 30 minutes while the flight was heading back to the UK from Poland, it is understood.

Nina Lloyd
Thursday 14 March 2024 17:32
The plane had been carrying Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on his way back from Poland (James Manning/PA)
The plane had been carrying Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on his way back from Poland (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

An RAF plane carrying Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had its GPS signal jammed while flying near Russian territory.

The satellite signal was interfered with for about 30 minutes while the flight was heading back to the UK from Poland, it is understood.

It happened near Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic, on Wednesday.

Security sources said it is not unusual for jamming to occur in airspace near the region.

The plane was not in danger during the incident as other navigation systems were available to the pilots, it is understood.

Mr Shapps was accompanied by several journalists and staff on the return flight from Poland, where he had been discussing support for Ukraine with his ministerial counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Downing Street confirmed the plane “experienced GPS jamming when they flew close to Kaliningrad” but said it “didn’t threaten the safety of the aircraft”.

