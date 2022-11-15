Jump to content

UK in touch with Nato allies after Russian missiles ‘cross into Poland’

James Cleverly said that the UK was ‘urgently looking’ into the report that Russian missiles had landed in the Nato member state.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 15 November 2022 22:34
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK is in contact with Poland and Nato allies, the Foreign Secretary has said, following reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland on Tuesday.

James Cleverly said that the UK was “urgently looking” into the report that Russian missiles had landed in the Nato member state close to the border with Ukraine, reportedly killing two people.

Scare information is so far known about the incident, but it has already sparked concern in Ukraine and among the war-torn nation’s allies in Europe and beyond.

Mr Cleverly tweeted late on Tuesday: “We are urgently looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and are in contact with our Polish friends and Nato allies.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden spoke to the Polish President Andrzej Duda, as world leaders are gathered at the G20 summit in Bali.

A White House statement said: “The President spoke by phone with President Andrzej Duda of Poland from Bali, Indonesia. The call concluded at 5.30am local time.”

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg also said he had spoken to Mr Duda and that Nato was “monitoring the situation”.

“Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established,” he tweeted.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council also said it was looking into the reports.

A number of European leaders expressed concern about the reports, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen among those registering her alarm.

She tweeted: “Alarmed by reports of an explosion in Poland, following a massive Russian missile strike on Ukrainian cities.

“I extend my condolences and my strongest message of support and solidarity with Poland and our Ukrainian friends.”

