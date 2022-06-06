Scottish Government minister to meet displaced Ukrainians in Poland

A Scottish Government minister is to meet displaced Ukrainians at rescue hubs in Poland.

Neil Gray, the minister with special responsibilities for refugees, will spend two days in the eastern European country and visit those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is hoped he can learn how better to support Ukrainians taking refuge in Scotland.

During the two-day trip, from June 7-8, he will visit Warsaw and Krakow to provide reassurance that Scotland is a place of refuge and sanctuary for those displaced by the war.

As well as meeting refugees and visiting rescue hubs, he will meet Polish officials and representatives from Unicef and the Red Cross to learn more about their work.

With the invasion now past the 100-day mark, it is vitally important that we continue to show our solidarity and support for Ukraine and also for the Polish people and authorities who are helping them Neil Gray MSP

It is estimated that 3,747 displaced Ukrainians with a sponsor location in Scotland have arrived in the UK.

And 10,901 visas have been issued with a Scottish sponsor through the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, made up of 7,642 visas supplied through the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme, and a further 3,259 visas issued for matches with an official sponsor in Scotland.

Mr Gray said: “From the start of this brutal and illegal invasion, the people of Scotland have opened their arms in solidarity and support to displaced Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homeland.

“With the invasion now past the 100-day mark, it is vitally important that we continue to show our solidarity and support for Ukraine and also for the Polish people and authorities who are helping them.

“Poland has opened its arms to many hundreds of thousands of displaced people and it will be a privilege to see the excellent work the country is doing to help and learn from this best practice.

“But my prime purpose is to make sure Scotland is doing everything it can to assist Poland in what continues to be a very difficult situation.

“I’m keen to see at first hand how the humanitarian support from the Scottish Government is being deployed to ensure it is meeting people’s needs.”

The Scottish Government has provided £4 million in financial aid to help with basic humanitarian assistance, including the provision of healthcare, water and sanitation, and shelter for those fleeing Ukraine.

Lucinda Rivers, head of Unicef UK in Scotland, said: “The significant contribution made by the Scottish Government and its people will help us to continue our vital work supporting the children of Ukraine and their families.

“These funds could go towards Unicef activating 24 Blue Bot centres, offering safe spaces for families on the move, and will allow us to continue to provide immediate care on the ground.”

A revised Scottish Government leaflet is being distributed in Poland which offers advice on safe routes to Scotland for those seeking refuge that will be provided in Ukrainian, Polish and Russian.