Simon Coveney visiting Poland as Ukraine crisis continues

The Foreign Affairs Minister will meet Polish counterpart Minister Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 18 March 2022 00:01
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)
The Irish Foreign Affairs Minister is visiting Poland, a country that is hosting a significant proportion of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

During his visit to the capital Warsaw, Simon Coveney will meet Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau to discuss the crisis at the country’s border.

Mr Coveney will also meet a representative of the UN refugee agency and members of the Irish community in Poland supporting refugees.

(PA Graphics)
Nearly two million people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began three weeks ago.

Mr Coveney said: “As this devastating conflict enters its fourth week I am glad to have this opportunity to visit Poland to discuss perspectives on the crisis with Minister Rau.

“I also look forward to meeting with a number of organisations on the ground who are supporting those fleeing Ukraine.”

The visit to Poland comes after US President Joe Biden used St Patrick’s Day events to praise Irish efforts to take in Ukrainian refugees.

The Republic of Ireland has taken in more than 7,000 refugees from Ukraine, with those arriving offered PPS numbers to allow them to work and claim social welfare.

