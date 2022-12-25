In Pictures: Polar plunges as plucky swimmers mark Christmas with a splash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Christmas Day traditions go, an outdoor swim is not for the faint-hearted.

However, the chilly winter temperatures across the UK did not stop hundreds of people taking the plunge at lakes, ponds and in the sea.

In London, the Serpentine Swimming Club held its Peter Pan Cup race, which first began in 1864.

Elsewhere, hardy swimmers were sponsored for charity, including at Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, Dorset, where the White Christmas Dip event raised money for Macmillan Caring Locally.