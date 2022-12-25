Jump to content

In Pictures: Polar plunges as plucky swimmers mark Christmas with a splash

Chilly winter temperatures across the UK did not stop hundreds of people taking to lakes, ponds and the sea.

Pa
Sunday 25 December 2022 13:47
Swimmers take part in the Macmillan Boscombe White Christmas Dip (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

As Christmas Day traditions go, an outdoor swim is not for the faint-hearted.

However, the chilly winter temperatures across the UK did not stop hundreds of people taking the plunge at lakes, ponds and in the sea.

In London, the Serpentine Swimming Club held its Peter Pan Cup race, which first began in 1864.

Elsewhere, hardy swimmers were sponsored for charity, including at Boscombe Pier in Bournemouth, Dorset, where the White Christmas Dip event raised money for Macmillan Caring Locally.

