Police charge man in connection with fatal crash in Aberdeen

Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man in connection with a single vehicle road crash in Aberdeen that claimed the life of a teenager.

The 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which reportedly occurred on the B9077 shortly after midnight on September 25 last year.

The 23-year-old driver of the black Audi RS3 he was travelling in plus another male passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

It is understood a full collision investigation was carried out at the time and officers appealed for information from the public in the wake of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed this week: “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal crash on the B9077 on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”