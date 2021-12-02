Police name man killed when tree fell on truck during Storm Arwen

A man who died after a tree was blown on to his pick-up truck as Storm Arwen battered Scotland has been named by police.

David Lapage, 35, was killed when a tree hit his Nissan Navara on the B977 Dyce to Hatton of Fintray road at around 5.45pm last Friday as gusts of almost 80mph hit the country.

In a statement released through Police Scotland on Thursday, his family said they would “like to thank all services involved and greatly appreciate all the messages of support”.

David Lapage, who died when his pickup truck was stuck by a tree (Police Scotland/PA)

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of the divisional road policing unit in Inverurie, said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s family and friends at this time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer can call 101, quoting reference 2999 of November 26.”

Two other people died across the UK during Storm Arwen.

Inverbervie on the north-east coast of Scotland saw gusts of 78mph, the Met Office said, while Brizlee Wood in Northumberland was hit by 98mph gusts.

Cumbria Police said a man from Lancaster died in Ambleside after a tree fell on him, and in Northern Ireland a man was killed when his car was hit by a falling tree in County Antrim.