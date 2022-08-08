Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police must seek victims’ views when releasing criminal suspects on bail

A victim’s views, as well as their perception of their ‘future risk of harm’, will be weighed against the rights of uncharged suspects.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 08 August 2022 12:21
Under new bail reforms a victim’s views, as well as their perception of their ‘future risk of harm’, must now be weighed against the rights of uncharged suspects (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Under new bail reforms a victim’s views, as well as their perception of their ‘future risk of harm’, must now be weighed against the rights of uncharged suspects (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police must now seek the views of victims when releasing criminal suspects, following a reform of bail rules.

First reported in The Times, police must ask victims about the conditions to be imposed on pre-charge bail.

The victim’s views – as well as their perception of their “future risk of harm” – will then be weighed against the rights of uncharged suspects when deciding their bail conditions.

Once decided, officers are required to inform victims about the conditions.

Any requests by suspects to vary their bail conditions must be put to victims, and custody officers must then be informed of their views.

Recommended

Police are also required to inform vulnerable or intimidated witnesses of all key decisions regarding suspects’ bail conditions within one working day.

However, the rules do not apply if the victim is a business or corporation.

The recent overhaul of the bail system reversed rules brought in five years ago by the Conservatives when Amber Rudd was home secretary.

These allowed suspects to be released under investigation (RUI) without any conditions, in a bid to limit the number of people spending long periods of time on bail without being charged.

RUI allows suspects to leave custody after an arrest without any restrictions for an unlimited period of time while inquiries continue, rather than having to comply with conditions like living at a certain address, not contacting particular people, or regularly visiting a police station.

However, the overhaul came under scrutiny when Kay Richardson was murdered by her estranged husband, Alan Martin, in 2018 after police released him under investigation. He had a history of domestic abuse and she had reported him for rape.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in