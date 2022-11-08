Jump to content

Police appeal for information about walker missing for six months

Neil Skinner has not been seen since May.

Lucinda Cameron
Tuesday 08 November 2022 08:58
Neil Skinner was last seen in May (Police Scotland/PA)
(PA Media)

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information about a missing walker, six months on from when he was last seen.

Neil Skinner, 71, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was last seen walking in the area of Loch Dochard near Bridge of Orchy in Argyll and Bute on Sunday May 8.

Despite extensive searches and police enquiries, he has not been found.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully

Inspector Ian Hutchison

Inspector Ian Hutchison said: “This has been an incredibly distressing six months for Neil’s family and we have remained in contact with them throughout.

“They would like Neil to be found and I would continue to urge anyone who may have information or any knowledge of Neil to get in touch.

“Anyone who was walking in the area around that time or since who believes they may have seen anything out of the ordinary to let us know so we can follow it up.

“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3773 of 9 May, 2022.”

