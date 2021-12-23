Man aged 55 dies after dog attack

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene in Kirkton of Auchterhouse.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 23 December 2021 11:05
Police were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has died after being attacked by a dog in a village.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Kirkton of Auchterhouse in Angus at around 1.10pm on Wednesday December 22.

Police said the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

