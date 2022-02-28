Four people charged in connection with death of woman and car crash
They are due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on March 24.
Police investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman and a road traffic collision at separate locations in Dundonald have charged four people.
Police said the crash happened in the early hours of June 1 last year.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and a number of driving offences.
Two men, aged 32 and 33, and a woman aged 45 have been charged with a number of offences including perverting the course of justice.
They are due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on March 24.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
A 32-year-old woman has been released pending a report to the PPS.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.