Four people charged in connection with death of woman and car crash

Police investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman and a road traffic collision at separate locations in Dundonald have charged four people.

Police said the crash happened in the early hours of June 1 last year.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and a number of driving offences.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, and a woman aged 45 have been charged with a number of offences including perverting the course of justice.

They are due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on March 24.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

A 32-year-old woman has been released pending a report to the PPS.