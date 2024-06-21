Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spanish police investigating ‘violent death’ of British man near Barcelona

Catalan police said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in Calella, about 30 miles north east of Barcelona.

Sam Hall
Friday 21 June 2024 10:32
The fight in the coastal town occurred on Benavente street, where Oxygen nightclub is located (Alamy/PA)
The fight in the coastal town occurred on Benavente street, where Oxygen nightclub is located (Alamy/PA)

Police in Spain said they are “investigating the violent death” of a 31-year-old British man near Barcelona.

Catalan police said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in Calella, about 30 miles north east of Barcelona.

The fight in the coastal town occurred on Benavente street, where Oxygen nightclub is located.

An injured man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police said.

In a statement, the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) said: “Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra of the criminal investigation division of the northern metropolitan region are investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man in Calella de Mar.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has been approached for comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in