Police launch murder probe after death of woman
The body was discovered in north Belfast on Saturday.
Police are treating the sudden death of a woman in north Belfast as murder.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances after a body was discovered on Saturday morning.
Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “The body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Harcourt Drive.
“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, but I am treating her death as murder at this time.
“A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.