Police launch murder probe after death of woman

The body was discovered in north Belfast on Saturday.

Jonathan McCambridge
Saturday 18 December 2021 17:25
The PSNI has launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
The PSNI has launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police are treating the sudden death of a woman in north Belfast as murder.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances after a body was discovered on Saturday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “The body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Harcourt Drive.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course but I am treating her death as murder at this time

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, but I am treating her death as murder at this time.

Recommended

“A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in