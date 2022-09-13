Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of 28-year-old woman
The victim has been identified as Hollie Thomson.
Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the “sudden death” of a 28-year-old woman in west Belfast.
Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team identified the victim as Hollie Thomson.
She was found at a property in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Sunday morning, police said in a statement.
Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said police were treating the young woman’s death as a murder following a post-mortem of her body.
She added that the man was arrested on suspicion of murder as well as “being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug”.
The suspect is currently being questioned at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.
Ms Griffin said police are now appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101, quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.
Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
