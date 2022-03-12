Police appeal for information after teenager dies from stab wounds in Bury

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man died from stab wounds in Bury.

Police received a report of a stabbing on Market Street in Bury shortly before 4pm on Friday. Emergency services attended to the man, who was believed to be 19-years-old, at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of the force’s Bury district, said an investigation was now underway over the incident and urged anyone who may have information to come forward.

“This incident happened in Bury town centre so we know there may be witnesses and members of the public who may have mobile phone footage,” he said.

“If you were in Bury town centre at this time and saw any disturbance in or around the Millgate Shopping Centre then we ask that you contact Greater Manchester Police.”

Det Supt Hughes added: “It is without doubt that this news will have an impact on the community. I would like to offer some reassurance that detectives are leaving no stone unturned”.

In response to the stabbing, police said there would be an increased uniform presence in Bury town centre, adding that “where appropriate powers of stop search will be utilised”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police quoting incident reference 1940 of 11/03/22 via 0161 856 0027 or gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.