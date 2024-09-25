Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police release CCTV image of man after attempted baby abduction on train

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 25 September 2024 13:32
An image of a man after a stranger grabbed a baby out of its mother’s arms on a train (British Transport Police/PA)
An image of a man after a stranger grabbed a baby out of its mother’s arms on a train (British Transport Police/PA) (PA Media)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Detectives investigating an attempted baby abduction on a train have released a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their inquiries.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man grabbed a baby girl out of her mother’s arms and “took off down the carriage with her” as the train approached Worksop station, Nottinghamshire.

The force said “a relative managed to grab the baby back”.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17 as the woman was preparing to leave the train with her baby.

The man, described by BTP as “a stranger”, left the train at Barnsley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 228 of August 18.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in