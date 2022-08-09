Jump to content
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing mother and baby

Mother Sascha and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in Blackley, Manchester, on Saturday.

Lucas Cumiskey
Tuesday 09 August 2022 22:06
Sascha (no surname given) and her six-month-old son Clay have been missing from their home in the Blackley area of Manchester since Saturday (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Sascha (no surname given) and her six-month-old son Clay have been missing from their home in the Blackley area of Manchester since Saturday (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Police have said they are “increasingly concerned” for a mother and her baby son who have gone missing from their home in Manchester.

Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.

It is not known what either of them are wearing but it is believed Sascha has taken Clay’s pram, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A GMP poster says: “Sascha is believed to be with her six-month-old son, Clay, and may be pushing him in a pram.

Sascha and her six-month-old son Clay are missing from their home in Blackley, Manchester and Greater Manchester Police are appealing for help to find them.
(Provided by Greater Manchester Police)

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Sascha and Clay and want to make sure they are safe and well.”

Superintendent Sarah Morton said: “We are doing everything we can to find Sascha and Clay and ensure that they are safe and well.

“I ask anyone who may have seen them since 4pm on Saturday to share that information with us as soon as possible.

“I also ask members of the public to be on the lookout for this young mum and her baby.

“Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.”

Anyone with information about Sascha and Clay’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 3678, or 101, quoting 2223 08/08/22.

