Police name man who was stabbed to death outside Coventry mosque

Police have named a 52-year-old man who was fatally stabbed during violent scenes outside a mosque which led to six men being arrested.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz died shortly after being found injured by emergency services called to Coventry’s Jamiah Masjid and Institute on Sunday.

Two men aged 27 and 56 were arrested on suspicion of murder in the hours after the incident and a further four people were arrested early on Wednesday.

Officers were sent to the mosque at the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road shortly after 9pm, following reports of a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, outside.

Mr Nawaz was found injured but died despite efforts to save him.

In a statement released through the West Midlands force, his family said: “We thank the emergency services for their tireless effort for trying to save our father.

“We are hopeful in the police investigation and we, the family, want all those responsible to be brought to justice.

“They have extinguished a dependable shining light of good, an innocent humble loving family man, our father, our brother, our friend, Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz.”

All six of those arrested remain in custody, with five being held on suspicion of murder and one on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Police have previously said that they do not believe the violence is linked to any other incidents or disputes either in Coventry or the wider West Midlands.