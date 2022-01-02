Police investigate wilful fire-raising at Covid testing centre

Police Scotland are investigating following a fire early on New Year’s Day.

Katrine Bussey
Sunday 02 January 2022 10:46
Firefighters extinguished the flames at a Covid test centre in Dumbarton (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters extinguished the flames at a Covid test centre in Dumbarton (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police are investigating an incident of wilful fire-raising at a Covid testing centre in West Dunbartonshire.

A fire at the centre in Risk Street, Dumbarton on January 1 was described by Police Scotland as a “deliberate act”.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, with the fire extinguished.

No-one was injured and the incident has not affected test services at the centre, the police added.

Officers are investigating, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell said: “We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding area, and I’m confident it will provide useful information on the suspect and the incident.

“However, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us.”

