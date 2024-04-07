Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains found in park

The discovery in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, south London, is believed to be the remains of one person.

Jordan Reynolds
Sunday 07 April 2024 13:11
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a park in New Addington, south London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a park in New Addington, south London (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a south London park.

The discovery was made in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, on Tuesday April 2.

A 44-year old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday and remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, the force added.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said the remains are those of one person, but they cannot yet be formally identified.

He added: “I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience.

I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, Specialist Crime Command

“I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person.

“Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so. Their inquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible.

“We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their support.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1656/02Apr.

