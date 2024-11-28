What the papers say – November 28
Here are the lead stories making Thursday’s newspapers.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Five unnamed people suspected of facilitating Mohamed Al Fayed amid abuse allegations lead Thursday’s papers alongside the build-up to Friday’s vote on the assisted dying bill.
The Daily Mirror and The Guardian lead on the launch of a police investigation into those who may have helped former Harrods boss in his alleged sexual abuse of more than 111 women and girls.
The Times reports David Cameron’s change of heart on the assisted dying bill ahead of the vote.
The i‘s headline warns the early release of prisoners could put the public at risk from violent sex offenders.
The Daily Express focuses on farmer Olly Harrison’s words amid a backlash over the Government’s inheritance tax changes.
The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph both lead on Tory leader Kemi Badenocj’s words on migration.
The Metro reports on a mystery winner of £177 million in the National Lottery.
Financial Times splashes on tensions mounting in Paris as French prime minister Michael Barnier warns of fiscal turmoil.
The Sun leads on the latest blow to ITV’s This Morning programme with the departure of boss Martin Frizell.
Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on the run of wet weather across the UK.