What the papers say – September 8

This weekend’s pro-Palestinian march, the conflict in Israel, the King, and Tory politics dominate Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Guardian have run with the Metropolitan Police’s refusal to ban this weekend’s pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Day.

The Daily Mail says “pray they don’t end up with a riot at the Cenotaph”.

The Daily Telegraph tells of Hamas fighters’ last stand at a Gaza hospital.

The Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak accusing Sir Keir Starmer of a plot to lock the UK in a deal with the EU.

The i aims at Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is said to be at odds with No 10 on tent cities, as Tories accuse her of making moves to seize party leadership.

The Independent and Metro lead with the King’s Speech, with the former dubbing it the “last Tory roll of the dice”.

The Financial Times reports on the accounting watchdog ditching its plans for a full-scale overhaul of boardroom rules.

The Daily Mirror says Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has been lined up for I’m a Celebrity.

The Sun has unveiled big music news, revealing Girls Aloud is set to reunite following the death of their beloved late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The Daily Star leads with a story on carrots and how the vegetable has turned a Brit into an “oompa loompa”.