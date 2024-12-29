Police ‘extremely concerned’ after being unable to find woman ‘dragged’ into car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police are “extremely concerned” after being unable to locate a woman who was reportedly dragged into a car and assaulted.

On December 28, police received a report that a woman had tried to get out of a car at the junction of Rostherne Road and Garners Lane in Stockport but was pulled back in and assaulted inside the vehicle.

The car, described as a dark-coloured hatchback, was last seen driving towards Davenport railway station shortly after 6.30am on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police have issued an appeal to locate the occupants of the vehicle and said they are “extremely concerned” about the safety of the woman, who is described as white, and wearing dark-coloured leggings and Ugg boots.

The driver was described as a white man wearing a black coat or jumper.

Pc Natalie Jamieson, of Stockport CID, said: “We have been conducting house-to-house, CCTV and dashcam footage inquiries since the report, trying to establish the full circumstances of what may have happened.

“So far, these inquiries have proven negative for locating the woman or driver, and we are now in a position of needing to appeal for the wider public’s help.

“At the centre of this is potentially a woman who is in need of urgent safeguarding or medical care, and we need to locate her as soon as possible.”

As the car was on the move, it is possible it is now outside the Greater Manchester area, the force added.

Anyone with information is urged to call Stockport CID on 0161 856 9790 or 101, quoting log 537 of 28/12/24, immediately.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.