Body discovered in hunt for partner of pregnant teacher who was found dead

Detectives hunting for the partner of a pregnant teacher in connection with her murder have found a body.

Police Scotland confirmed that the death of Marelle Sturrock, 35, at her home in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday morning is being treated as murder.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.

Since she was discovered, detectives had been looking for her partner David Yates, 36, and found his body after searches of Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday.

The body is yet to be formally identified, police said, who added that reports would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The discovery came after police launched an intensive search of Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday, around nine miles away from Ms Sturrock’s home where she was found dead.

Police divers had been involved in the search and large areas of the reservoir were cordoned off with police tape, with officers standing guard.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

The headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, where Ms Sturrock worked, said the community is “devastated”.

Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.

“We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s (Theatre) in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devasted by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

Parents at the school were told of the death in a letter on Wednesday and education psychologists are on hand to support pupils.

Ms Sturrock was from Wick, Caithness, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She became a primary school teacher after completing a postgraduate diploma in education.