Police searching for missing Lynn McPaul release image of her jacket

Police searching for a woman missing for five days have released an image of the jacket she was wearing when last seen as they become increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Lynn McPaul, 45, was last seen around 11.40pm on Sunday, January 23 in Dundee on Perth Road near to Strawberry Bank.

Officers are carrying out extensive searches and are appealing for information as efforts to trace her continue.

Police have released images of the black jacket with Nike logo on the front and back which she was wearing when last seen.

Police hope the image will jog people’s memories (Police Scotland/PA)

Inspector Keith Anderson, of Downfield police station, said: “It is completely out of character for her to be out of touch with her family for this length of time. We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare the longer she remains missing.

“Search activity is continuing and we will have a number of specialist police resources dedicated to helping find her.

“As part of this, I would urge anyone who lives around Strawberry Bank, Richmond Terrace and Magdalen Green or the surrounding area, who may have a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter, to check this and report anything of note to us.

“Lynn’s family is extremely concerned for her and we are providing family members with support and keeping them fully informed

“Alongside the search activity, we are continuing with conventional police enquiries to try and establish Lynn’s movements since she was last seen on Sunday.

“I would please ask anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch urgently. Even if you feel your information may not be of note, it may help us piece together Lynn’s movements.

“I would also reiterate our appeal to anyone who lives around the Strawberry Bank, Richmond Terrace and Magdalen Green area who may have dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell camera footage to review this and pass on anything of note to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0157 of January 24 2022.