Man charged in connection with death of dog walker found on remote track

The 75-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the death of Brian Low.

Neil Pooran
Saturday 25 May 2024 08:42
A man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Police have charged a 75-year-old man in connection with the death of a former estate worker in Perthshire.

Brian Low, 65, was found dead on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy around 8.30am on Saturday February 17.

During a post-mortem examination six days later, it was discovered Mr Low, who retired from his job as a groundsman at the Edradynate Estate last year, had been shot.

On Friday morning, Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with Mr Low’s death.

The 75-year-old man has now been charged in connection with Mr Low’s death and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday. He remains in custody.

Police Scotland said: “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

